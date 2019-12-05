Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, More NBA Coaches Talk Dislike of Challenge System

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2019

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The NBA implemented a challenge system this season in an effort to get more calls correct, but multiple head coaches have expressed their dislike for the system.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors and Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs are two of the more notable coaches to speak out.

Kerr said: "I'm not a big fan."

Popovich added: "I tend not to do it, because I don't understand it. I don't get it, so I don't try."

Bontemps and Windhorst noted that there had been 174 challenges through Nov. 30, with 75 of them getting overturned—a rate of 43 percent. Even so, the complexity of the challenge system and the length of time it takes to finalize decisions have been widely panned.

Kerr specifically isn't a fan of the fact that the challenges interrupt the flow of the game, saying: "There's way too many stoppages in play. The challenges themselves are very confusing."

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego agreed by opining that challenges are "lengthening the game," and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale said the system "slows the game down."

Other coaches who expressed apprehensiveness or outright dislike for the challenge system were Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat), Nick Nurse (Toronto Raptors), Luke Walton (Sacramento Kings), Brett Brown (Philadelphia 76ers) and Kenny Atkinson (Brooklyn Nets).

Kerr believes part of the issue is the fact that many of the challenged plays are judgment calls that still can't be definitively determined even through the use of replay: "I don't think it's adding to the game. This never-ending quest to get everything perfect, we're just chasing our tail. The fact is the referees have an enormously difficult job. You can watch a replay and two rational people can argue. I think we're trying for the impossible."

On Tuesday, a call that should have easily been overturned wasn't because of some confusion regarding the challenge rules.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Houston Rockets guard James Harden dunked the ball through the hoop with such force that it came back out. It was ruled no basket on the floor, but replays showed that it should have counted. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was then not permitted to challenge because he waited too long.

The Rockets went on to lose the game to the San Antonio Spurs 135-133 in double overtime.

Growing pains are common when instituting a challenge system, as the NFL, NHL and MLB can attest to. Instant replay has become an important part of those leagues, and while it isn't perfect, it has undoubtedly helped improve the accuracy of the officiating.

If the NBA can work the kinks out of its system and perhaps narrow its focus, then it has a chance to achieve something similar in the near future.

Related

    LeBron: Travel Was a 'Malfunction' 😬

    LBJ explains egregious walk

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: Travel Was a 'Malfunction' 😬

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    AD's Having His Best Season Yet 🌟

    Anthony Davis' two-way dominance keying Lakers' roaring start

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD's Having His Best Season Yet 🌟

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R x Homage: NBA Jam Collection 🔥

    Cop the limited-edition collab before it's sold out 👇

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R x Homage: NBA Jam Collection 🔥

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Report: HOU Likely to File Grievance

    Rockets likely to file official protest against the NBA for ruling Harden’s dunk no-basket in 2OT loss

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: HOU Likely to File Grievance

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report