Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Rusev-Lashley, Kris Statlander and More

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reported Vince McMahon loves everything about the ongoing storyline involving Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana, and seeing as how their segments are doing above-average television ratings, the feud will continue.

He added: "I was told that McMahon sees this storyline the way people would look over to see a car wreck. The storyline might make you cringe but you will keep watching...at least that is how McMahon feels. He also looks at the numbers for these segments and feels that Lana is generating real heel heat and not 'go away' heat. Rusev has been getting praise backstage for the work he's been doing."

The storyline started ridiculously, like something out of a C-level daytime soap opera, but it has picked up steam of late thanks to the intensity shown by Rusev in his attacks on Lashley.

The feud would seemingly be leading to a huge, pay-per-view blowoff match between Rusev and Lashley, but if the program is to continue, that may not be coming as soon as one would expect.

Perhaps the writing teams holds off and plans that match for the Royal Rumble in Houston next month rather than fast-track it for the December 15 TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view.

Either way, the storyline has at least brought a change of pace to the Raw brand, giving it a certain over-the-topness that the flagship had lacked since Braun Strowman's initial singles push around two years ago.