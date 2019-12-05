Real Madrid Confirm Eden Hazard Has Fractured Ankle, Set to Miss El Clasico

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid have confirmed that Eden Hazard has fractured a bone in his ankle and is set to miss the upcoming Clasico showdown with Barcelona.

The club published a medical report on Hazard on Thursday, with the injury he suffered in the clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League confirmed to be worse than first thought.

Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws provided further details, noting the former Chelsea man has a small fracture in his ankle:

Los Blancos face Barcelona on December 18 at the Camp Nou. Before that, they have clashes with Espanyol, Club Brugge and Valencia to negotiate.

Hazard picked up the initial issue in the 2-2 draw with PSG following a swipe from Belgium team-mate Thomas Meunier.

It appeared as though the 28-year-old would only be on the sidelines for a short amount of time and subsequently be ready for what promises to be a crunch showdown with Barcelona later this month.

However, Los Blancos now look set to be without their star forward for potentially the rest of the year. For manager Zinedine Zidane, the news comes as a major blow ahead of such an important run of matches.

It will be difficult news for Hazard, too, as he was slowly beginning to find his feet as a Real Madrid player before being sidelined.

Per OptaJose, it would appear the summer signing has had a positive effect on the team:

In the win over Real Sociedad and draw with PSG, Hazard was particularly impressive. While he didn't score or set up a goal in either game—the Belgian only has one La Liga goal and assist this season—he was a menace on the left flank, causing huge problems for opposition defenders.

When Madrid signed Hazard, it would have been with matches like the one upcoming at the Camp Nou in mind, because he possesses the ability to shine on the big stage.

Ahead of the next round of La Liga matches, Barcelona and Madrid are locked together on 31 points at the top of the table, a point clear of Sevilla, who have played a game more.