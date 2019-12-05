Ranking the Biggest WTF Booking Decisions by WWE in 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It's safe to say it's been a mixed year for WWE.

The company has enjoyed some real highs, including the emergence of NXT as a strong, standalone brand, Bray Wyatt's rise to winning the Universal Championship and the continued success of the women's division.

But it's not all been good news.

For some of the company's stars, there have been bizarre booking decisions which still seem to be mistakes even to this day.

Whether 2020 can provide a change in fortunes for those stars remains to be seen, but for now, this is a look at the biggest WTF booking decisions WWE made in 2019.