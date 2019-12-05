Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails Almost 'Undroppable' Scott McTominay After Spurs Win

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised midfielder Scott McTominay following his impressive return to the team on Wednesday.

The Scotland international shone for United in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, with former Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho, who handed McTominay his debut in 2017, in the dugout for the opposition on the night.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer commented on the growing influence that McTominay is having at the highest level:

"You can almost say he [McTominay] is undroppable at the moment. I wasn't gonna try to push him through for this game. The physical presence he gives us, the leadership he gives us in midfield also releases Fred.

"... He was absolutely top class, you didn't expect anything else, because [I] see a boy doing everything right every single day in training, and he prepares properly and they're the boys you wanna have in the team. He's so professional, he's not tainted by any superstar or fame, he just wants to become the best footballer he can be, and that's the people I want in this club.

"He would've suited my squad when I played, he would've fit right in that squad because he's come through the academy. He's one of ours. He's one of the locals and knows what Man United means."

Marcus Rashford was on target twice for United in what was one of the team's best performances of the 2019-20 season:

Statman Dave provided the numbers behind McTominay's performance at Old Trafford and summed up the influence he has had on their results:

Mourinho joined Solskjaer in hailing the United midfielder for his efforts:

It's to Mourinho's credit that he was able to spot something in McTominay when he was in charge at the Red Devils, given it was difficult to see him pushing on to become such an influential player in his early appearances for the club.

With a settled run of games, the Scot has been able to adapt to the pace of Premier League football and is showing off his multifaceted skill set. Now he's one of the most important players at United.

Victory moves them up into sixth place in the table, with the team now four games unbeaten in the Premier League. Solskjaer's side are still eight points back on Chelsea, though, who sit in a UEFA Champions League qualifying berth in fourth.

The win against a strong Spurs side will give the team confidence as they enter a congested Christmas period, not to mention a challenging assignment on Saturday away at rivals Manchester City.