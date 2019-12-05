Jurgen Klopp Unfazed by Liverpool Records, Praises Squad After Everton Win

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised his squad after freshening his lineup for Wednesday's 5-2 win over Everton.

The Reds eased to victory in the Merseyside derby to go 32 home matches unbeaten for the first time in their history, while Klopp reached 100 Premier League wins faster than any previous Liverpool manager:

However, he told reporters he only cared how that aided them in the Premier League title hunt:

"I would love that (32 matches unbeaten) in one season. That would be great. Last season we were nearly 38 games unbeaten but it was not enough. Nice number but not really interested in it.

"I can't remember one game in the 100 (of my league wins) where we shouldn't have won it. It feels like we have to win each and every game. All the wins are necessary."

Klopp said his side have made "maybe a perfect start" to the campaign before directing attention to Saturday's league visit to Bournemouth.

Liverpool ran riot at home and pushed Everton into the Premier League's bottom three in the process. Divock Origi came into the starting XI and scored a first-half brace, which was aided by strikes from Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum and man of the match Sadio Mane, via Sky Sports (UK viewers only):

Mane assisted the first two goals of the evening before he netted Liverpool's fourth. However, Klopp appeared all the happier to see stand-ins Origi, Shaqiri and Adam Lallana impress, while James Milner also made a rare start.

The German lauded his replacements and said "all of the boys are ready to deliver performances like this," adding:

"I speak a lot about the quality of the squad so we have to show it. What they made of it was incredible. Divock's goals, Sadio's passes, Shaqiri's everything, Lallana was everywhere.

"So many good football moments but from time-to-time we were a bit rusty in defending. They were really direct, and we had a lot of second-ball situations."

Shaqiri in particular impressed considering he made his first start of the season and had played only 25 minutes in all competitions this term prior to facing Everton.

Klopp continued to praise the Swiss star for his display:

The Merseysiders will soon face a demanding schedule of five matches over 11 days. They meet Aston Villa in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on December 17 before facing a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar one day later, with Klopp having confirmed a separate squad will travel for that competition.

Liverpool's hunt for a first top-flight title since 1990 continues on Saturday with a visit to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, where they'll target a seventh consecutive Premier League win.