5 Options for John Morrison's 1st Feud After WWE Return

5 Options for John Morrison's 1st Feud After WWE ReturnDecember 5, 2019
As revealed on this week's WWE Backstage, John Morrison has signed a new multi-year deal to return to WWE for the first time since 2011.
It's hard to believe it has been almost nine years since the last time the former Johnny Nitro appeared in a WWE Ring. The roster has changed so much since his last appearance.
While the locker room will look very different to him, the one-time ECW champion has a few old friends and rivals who are still with the company.
He has also encountered several current WWE stars in other promotions like Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling, so there is some history to draw from for new storylines.
Let's take a look at the five best options for Morrison's first real feud when he makes his return.
The Miz
The one person Morrison has the most history with from his time in WWE other than Joey Mercury is The Miz, and luckily, he is still at the top of his game.
The Miz and Morrison are three-time tag team champions together and their partnership helped both men grow as performers. The A-Lister went from being a joke to one of WWE's most entertaining heels while teaming with Morrison.
Not only were they partners but they were also bitter rivals who competed for the WWE Championship. It would be fun to see a reunion but there is a good chance they end up on opposite sides of the ring.
The Miz has grown even more since Morrison left in 2011. He is now a legit top star and a mainstay on SmackDown who can outshine almost anyone on the mic.
This would be a fantastic way to bring the returning Superstar back into the fold and remind people who have not kept up with his career outside of WWE what makes him so special.
Dolph Ziggler
Like The Miz, Dolph Ziggler is one of a handful of people who were there in 2011 when Morrison left and has history with him that would help create a new storyline.
Morrison and Ziggler were the kind of Superstars who WWE could put into the ring together and count on them to produce a good match even if they had no feud to make it interesting.
They fought many times over the Intercontinental Championship and even competed at WrestleMania 27 in a mixed tag match. Morrison teamed with Trish Stratus to defeat The Miz and LayCool.
Ziggler is currently working as part of a tag team with Robert Roode so Morrison could either engage in a singles feud with him or recruit The Miz to be his partner in a tag team storyline.
Regardless of what WWE does, Ziggler would be a stellar first rival for Morrison. Their matches would be exciting and the storyline could touch on their past or focus on something new. There are a lot of options with a combination like this.
Ricochet
During Morrison's time wrestling for Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo, Ricochet was one of his most frequent rivals while he was working as the masked Prince Puma.
This was one of the programs Lucha Underground used to bring in viewers in its early days because both men had international appeal from other promotions.
WWE probably wouldn't bring up their time in LU but it would have good reason to put them in the ring together after seeing how well they have worked together before.
Ricochet has been getting better opportunities on Raw lately and having an extended program with a veteran like Morrison would do wonders for his career.
This is another one of those situations where management could just book the match and watch the magic happen without the need for a long, drawn-out feud beforehand.
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins appears to be on the path to turning heel, and when he finally does, he is going to need some new rivals.
The Beastslayer has faced and defeated most of the top names in WWE today but he wasn't around when Morrison left nine years ago.
Their paths have never crossed in a wrestling ring and if WWE wants someone who can take Rollins to his limit physically, Morrison is their guy.
Providing first-time matches is something WWE prides itself on when the opportunity arises because its talents have to work together so often that they end up in the ring with almost everyone.
Morrison will be returning to a much different WWE than the one he left. Rollins is one of the best of his generation and pairing them together would create an entire highlight reel worth of memorable moments.
Rey Mysterio
One of the biggest wins Morrison ever picked up during his first run with WWE was over Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, but that was not the only time they traded gold.
Morrison's debut match in WWE with Mercury saw MNM defeat Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero for the Tag Team Championships. Whenever Mysterio gets a title, Morrison wants to take it.
Mysterio is in the middle of a push as the United States champion and needs opponents who he can reliably work with to produce top-quality matches.
The WWE roster is packed to the brim with people who could step up to the plate but putting him in the ring with someone who has defeated him for a title before would make for a better story.
It all depends on if Morrison returns as a babyface or heel. He spent a long time in WWE as a villain but his time as a hero saw him gain a lot of fans so WWE could go in either direction at this point.
If he does come back as a bad guy, targetting the beloved Mysterio is a great way for him to establish heat with the fans who are going to initially cheer his return.
Who would you like to see Morrison fight when he returns to WWE?