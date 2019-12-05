5 Options for John Morrison's 1st Feud After WWE Return

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As revealed on this week's WWE Backstage, John Morrison has signed a new multi-year deal to return to WWE for the first time since 2011.

It's hard to believe it has been almost nine years since the last time the former Johnny Nitro appeared in a WWE Ring. The roster has changed so much since his last appearance.

While the locker room will look very different to him, the one-time ECW champion has a few old friends and rivals who are still with the company.

He has also encountered several current WWE stars in other promotions like Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling, so there is some history to draw from for new storylines.

Let's take a look at the five best options for Morrison's first real feud when he makes his return.