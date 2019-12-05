Cody Ups the Stakes with MJF, Nyla Rose Goes Viral and More AEW Fallout

1 of 4

Cody continues to work as one of the best promos in the business.

This time out, he had to brush off last week's attack by some newcomers while also begging MJF for a match in response to his best friend's betrayal at Full Gear. From the calling out of his friends to laughing off the pomp of his own entrance to pointing out he totally understands the sneak attack he suffered a week ago, this was about as good as it gets. Highlights included calling MJF an NWO version of Chris Jericho.

In the process, Cody put up a ton of monetary value in an effort to woo MJF into a match. From shoes to a briefcase of cash, the good guy was trying to bait the perceived selfish guy who just won a diamond ring into a fight.

And while that promo didn't necessarily move things forward just yet without a response from MJF, Jericho himself later hit the ring and pulled out a list (not that one from WWE) and said he wouldn't fight most of the roster. Out came Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus, with Jungle Boy ultimately making it clear he wanted to be the next challenger for the title.

There isn't much more to say, right? Jericho is as good as ever on the mic. While this was slightly disappointing because it veers away from a Jericho-Moxley fight, AEW is getting their money's worth with the legend. This promo served as a good way for those unfamiliar with the Jurassic Express to get acquainted, and so will their upcoming matches.