Trae Young Drops 39, but Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets Beat Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets got back into the win column with a 130-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Brooklyn opened the month with a defeat to the Miami Heat but climbs back over .500 (11-10) with Wednesday's result.

Kyrie Irving missed his 10th straight game while dealing with a shoulder impingement. Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson previously confirmed the six-time All-Star wouldn't be in the lineup.

Brooklyn continues to play well in Irving's absence, improving its record to 7-3 since his injury.

Notable Performers

Garrett Temple, SG, Nets: 27 points, four rebounds, three assists

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG, Nets: 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals

Taurean Prince, PF, Nets: 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals

Jarrett Allen, C, Nets: 20 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, three blocks

Trae Young, Hawks, PG: 39 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, one steal

Cam Reddish, SF, Hawks: 25 points, six rebounds, three steals, one block

Damian Jones, C, Hawks: 20 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one block

The Taurean Prince Revenge Game

Taurean Prince spent his first three years in the NBA with the Hawks. Atlanta traded him to Brooklyn in the offseason, and the 25-year-old apparently relished the chance to play against his old team.

Prince reached the 20-point plateau for the fourth time this season. Fifteen of his points came from the perimeter.

If anything, his final numbers are somewhat disappointing since he had 15 points at halftime. He missed the opportunity to exact even more revenge on the Hawks.

As Prince slowed down in the second half, Garrett Temple played a starring role for Brooklyn.

Down 56-47 at halftime, the Hawks attempted to chip away at the deficit in the third and fourth quarters but couldn't make any significant progress, thanks in no small part to Temple.

To counter what was a typically top-heavy game from Trae Young and the Hawks, the Nets got a strong collective effort from their squad.

All five starters scored in double figures, and Joe Harris was the only one who failed to notch at least 20 points. The bench chipped in with 23 points, as well.

Cam Reddish Enjoys Career Night

Cam Reddish fell short of expectations in his one season at Duke, so few expected him to be an immediate hit for the Hawks. Having said that, few thought he'd be shooting 28.8 percent from the field and 21.2 percent from beyond the arc entering Wednesday.

It's too early to say Reddish has turned the corner, but this defeat was an encouraging sign. He went 10-of-17 overall and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc en route to his best performance of the season.

Reddish's best work came in the third quarter when the Hawks exploded for 35 points.

In general, the rookie wing displayed a level of confidence that has largely been absent.

While the Hawks shouldn't abandon their playoff hopes, they look increasingly likely to land in the lottery again. As Atlanta continues its rebuild, Reddish finding his footing would be a positive development.

Elsewhere on the team, Young put in another nice offensive showing. He briefly put Spencer Dinwiddie on skates in the third quarter before knocking down a three.

Even when the Nets forced Young into the paint, where Jarrett Allen was waiting, he found a way to score for himself or set up a teammate.

The Hawks may not be winning a lot of games, yet they remain fun to watch.

What's Next?

The Nets stay on the road Friday to play the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks head to Charlotte two days later for a matchup with the Hornets.