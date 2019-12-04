Big E 'Irate' About Kofi's Loss to Lesnar, CM Punk-John Morrison and Kushida-NXT

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Big E Comments On Kofi Losing WWE Title to Lesnar

New Day appeared on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves on Wednesday, and the topic of Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar was brought up during the discussion.

When asked about how they felt when Kofi dropped the title to Lesnar in seconds on SmackDown, Big E made it known that he was none too happy initially (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri):

"Kofi Kingston is a lot more level-headed than maybe anyone else that I have met in the business because everyone else would have reacted—actually, I was irate when I found out about it and that is a testament to Kofi. I'm not saying no one else in the industry, but very few people would have had that approach, but not many would have taken that approach and not have sour grapes and be able to move on."

Kingston enjoyed one of the most memorable and feel-good moments in WrestleMania history in April when he beat Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship, marking his first world title win after a decade in WWE.

Kofi then went on to enjoy several successful title defenses against the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton, but his momentum was halted by Brock.

The title change was not unexpected since WWE likely wanted a huge moment for SmackDown's debut on Fox, but the manner in which Kingston was essentially discarded did not sit well with a large portion of the WWE audience.

Since that time, Kingston has gone back to tag-team wrestling, and with Xavier Woods nursing an Achilles injury, Kofi and Big E are the SmackDown Tag Team champions.

Kofi is thriving in his new role, but it is a far cry from vying for the WWE Championship and performing in one of the headline matches at WrestleMania.

Punk Name-Drops Ospreay to Morrison

After it was announced Tuesday on WWE Backstage that John Morrison signed a deal to return to WWE, CM Punk decided to have some fun with Morrison on Twitter.

Punk responded to a tweet in which Morrison called WWE Superstars the "most talented people in the business," by referencing New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay:

The comment turned some heads since Punk is a part-time analyst for WWE Backstage after making his debut a few weeks ago. Punk has noted that his deal is with Fox rather than WWE, which gives him more freedom than WWE-contracted performers.

Punk mentioning Ospreay was an example of that, but it may also have been a shot at Seth Rollins, who has attempted to get Punk's attention in recent weeks.

After Rollins tweeted at Punk and asked for a fight, Punk turned him down on WWE Backstage and told him to stop tweeting.

Rollins appeared on Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage and suggested that he would focus his energy elsewhere since Punk wasn't there.

It wasn't long ago that Rollins had a highly publicized Twitter rivalry with Ospreay that resulted in them going back and forth, with each claiming they were the best in the business.

Punk's Ospreay mention may have been a hat tip to the rivalry, and if that is the case, then perhaps there is some hope for Punk vs. Rollins moving forward.

Kushida Set for NXT Return

WWE announced that Kushida will return to action on Wednesday's episode of NXT.

It has been nearly two months since Kushida's last match, as he fell to Walter on NXT. That came a couple of weeks after Kushida teamed with Breezango to beat Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

WWE noted that Kushida suffered a wrist injury in September and then aggravated it against Walter, which is why he has been out.

It is unclear who Kushida will face Wednesday or how he will be utilized moving forward, but there are plenty of options. Kushida was a six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion in NJPW, so putting him in the cruiserweight division is one possibility.

The cruiserweights are being showcased more and more on NXT, especially Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush, Angel Garza, Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese, among others. Kushida would fit in well and could be a top contender for the strap.

Kushida has also shown that he has the ability to put on great matches with bigger opponents like Walter, so perhaps he will stay in the heavyweight division and go after someone like North American champion Roderick Strong.

Whatever the case, Kushida's return is a major coup for NXT since he is among the best in-ring workers in the world.

