NBA's New Basketball Africa League Reportedly Will Debut March 20 in Senegal

NBA's New Basketball Africa League Reportedly Will Debut March 20 in SenegalDecember 4, 2019
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
The NBA will debut a new Basketball Africa League on March 20, 2020, in Senegal, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.
Spears noted the league had tryouts Wednesday, with former NBA players among those participating:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
Basketball Africa League president Amadou Fall addresses players at the league’s first combine this morning. Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, Nets GM Sean Marks & NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum here. Ex-NBA players Rodney Carney, Chris Smith and Yakhouba Diawara are trying out. https://t.co/4y3pb7yY1V
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
B/R x Homage: NBA Jam Collection 🔥
Cop the limited-edition collab before it's sold out 👇