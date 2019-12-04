NBA's New Basketball Africa League Reportedly Will Debut March 20 in Senegal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2019

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA will debut a new Basketball Africa League on March 20, 2020, in Senegal, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Spears noted the league had tryouts Wednesday, with former NBA players among those participating:

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    B/R x Homage: NBA Jam Collection 🔥

    Cop the limited-edition collab before it's sold out 👇

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R x Homage: NBA Jam Collection 🔥

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Blazers Are Letting Melo Be Melo … and It’s Working

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Blazers Are Letting Melo Be Melo … and It’s Working

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    NBA Report Card Grades ✅

    Grades for every team at the season's quarter mark

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Report Card Grades ✅

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Paul Opens Up on Trade to OKC

    😮 Initial reaction was shock 🙏 'Just grateful to be hooping' ✊ Wishes Harden 'nothing but the best'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chris Paul Opens Up on Trade to OKC

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report