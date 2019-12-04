NBA's New Basketball Africa League Reportedly Will Debut March 20 in Senegal

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA will debut a new Basketball Africa League on March 20, 2020, in Senegal, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Spears noted the league had tryouts Wednesday, with former NBA players among those participating:

