Seth Rollins: CM Punk 'Isn't in the Cards'; Says 'Cool Thing to Do Is Hate Me'

Seth Rollins appeared on Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 to discuss his back-and-forth with CM Punk and how fans have reacted to him recently.

With regard to Punk, Rollins suggested that he plans to abandon ship in calling out the former WWE champion and pushing for a match:

"I'm here, he's not here, and I'm not shocked about that. I think I've exhausted all of my energy on the subject. I just don't think it's going anywhere. I'm not shocked that he's not here, so I think it's time to maybe move on to something that matters. I wish he was here. I wish we could have a face-to-face, but it's not in the cards."

Punk made a shocking debut on WWE Backstage a few weeks ago and then returned the following week as an analyst. Punk noted that his deal is with Fox rather than WWE and suggested he isn't necessarily interested in returning to the ring.

Despite that, Rollins called out Punk on social media:

Punk followed that up by cutting a promo on Rollins on WWE Backstage and telling him to get off Twitter to avoid making himself look foolish.

While Rollins indicated that he is ready to move on from Punk, he is still at the forefront in WWE because of his current storyline, which has seen him lean heel by calling out Kevin Owens and the rest of the Raw locker room.

The potential heel turn was necessitated by fans turning on Rollins and booing him regularly despite being one of the company's top babyfaces. Rollins expressed his belief that it was a result of the pack mentality fans have when it comes to criticizing the top guy:

"I think it affects you, whether you want to fess up to it or not. You read the comments, you hear the small segment of the audiences. Let's be clear: this is not everywhere. I do live events all over the world, and I'm not getting booed. There's a small contingent of our audience that's very vocal on social media.

"... This is my life. I love this business. So when you put so much into it, to feel like I get disrespected, I'm going to push back. I'm not a guy, like [John] Cena, who's gonna put motivational quotes on Twitter, or like Roman [Reigns] and kind of hang back.

"It's the cool thing to do is hate me. The cool thing is to hate the guy on top. I'm not going to say I'm the first. I'm not breaking ground. Roman before me; Cena was the same thing. He may have pioneered it. Bret Hart, maybe the same thing."

If Rollins' theory is correct, then turning him heel is the right move for WWE. The company resisted doing so with Cena and Reigns, but since Rollins has already proved he can thrive as a top heel, there is every reason to go back to it.

The WWE Universe is clearly behind Kevin Owens as the top babyface on Raw, so the door is open for Rollins to fill the role of top heel whenever WWE champion Brock Lesnar isn't in the fold.

While WWE has held off on going full bore with the heel turn, it seems to be on the horizon, and that would do nothing but good for Rollins' career.

