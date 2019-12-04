John Morrison Agrees to Multiyear Contract for WWE Return

John Morrison Agrees to Multiyear Contract for WWE ReturnDecember 4, 2019
John Morrison is making his return to the WWE ring after eight years away from the promotion.
Ryan Satin reported the news on WWE Backstage:
Morrison, 40, won Tough Enough III in 2002 and trained at Ohio Valley Wrestling. He appeared on the Vengeance pay-per-view in 2003 but was officially called up to the SmackDown roster in 2005 under the name Johnny Nitro. His ring name changed to John Morrison in 2007.
He is a five-time tag team champion and a three-time Intercontinental Champion. Morrison also won the ECW World Championship.
The former champ left the WWE in 2011 and told Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast (h/t Sean Ross Sapp) in 2014 that injuries forced him to take a break.
"They wanted me to sign for five years," Morrison said. "I might not be able to move the way I did in my prime, and I figured if I wanted to do an action movie the way I wanted to, the time is now."
Morrison has wrestled on the independent circuit since 2012 in addition to appearances on Lucha Underground (2014-2019), Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (2015-2018) and Impact Wrestling (2017-2019).
Around the WWE Universe 👊