John Morrison Agrees to Multiyear Contract for WWE Return

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

John Morrison is making his return to the WWE ring after eight years away from the promotion.

Ryan Satin reported the news on WWE Backstage:

Morrison, 40, won Tough Enough III in 2002 and trained at Ohio Valley Wrestling. He appeared on the Vengeance pay-per-view in 2003 but was officially called up to the SmackDown roster in 2005 under the name Johnny Nitro. His ring name changed to John Morrison in 2007.

He is a five-time tag team champion and a three-time Intercontinental Champion. Morrison also won the ECW World Championship.

The former champ left the WWE in 2011 and told Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast (h/t Sean Ross Sapp) in 2014 that injuries forced him to take a break.

"They wanted me to sign for five years," Morrison said. "I might not be able to move the way I did in my prime, and I figured if I wanted to do an action movie the way I wanted to, the time is now."

Morrison has wrestled on the independent circuit since 2012 in addition to appearances on Lucha Underground (2014-2019), Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (2015-2018) and Impact Wrestling (2017-2019).