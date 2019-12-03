Jurgen Klopp: 'No Clue' on Origin of Jadon Sancho-to-Liverpool Transfer Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down reports linking the club with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, saying he has "no clue" where the transfer speculation has come from.

Links between the Reds and the England international have surfaced as of late, prompting some excitement from Liverpool supporters about a possible move for the player in the January transfer window.

However, speaking to the media on the eve of Wednesday's Merseyside derby with Everton, Klopp said the move is not something the club have discussed, per Melissa Reddy of The Independent:

"He's a very good player. I have no clue where these kind of things [the rumours] are coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it.

"If we would be involved, nobody would know about it apart from a person who wouldn't speak about it. There's nothing to say. I know how it sounds, but I cannot change that. There's nothing to say about it, which can mean there's absolutely nothing to say about it."

Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo was surprised Klopp wasn't more dismissive when asked about Sancho:

Klopp did concede there was interest in the player when he moved from Manchester City to the Bundesliga side in 2017: "We saw him, we liked him and then we think, 'Can we get him?' No, because English clubs don't sell to other English clubs."

The German also said Sancho's price would potentially be an issue, with Reddy reporting that Dortmund would want more for the 19-year-old than the £97 million they received when selling Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona in 2017.

Former Norway international and Bundesliga pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft recently reported that Liverpool were in the driving seat to land Sancho:

The Athletic's David Ornstein also claimed there was interest in the teenager from the Reds as well as number of other European heavyweights:

While Liverpool would have to pay an enormous amount to pull off the signing, it's an acquisition that would make sense for the Reds.

Currently they have three of the best forwards in the world in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, but the drop-off to the backup options in this area of the field is significant. Sancho would be another excellent alternative on either flank.

Despite his tender years, already Sancho has found a productive edge in front of goal:

Not only does he put the ball away, the 5'11" star terrifies defenders with his searing speed and trickery. Under the guidance of Klopp, it'd be easy to see him thriving.

Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand on Manchester City. If Sancho was to arrive midseason, he'd give their push for major honours in 2020 a huge boost.