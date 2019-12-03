Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City Cruise Past Burnley in 4-1 Premier League Win

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City bounced back from their draw at Newcastle with a 4-1 win over Burnley during Tuesday's Premier League action. Gabriel Jesus scored twice in the routine win.

The Brazilian bagged his first goal after 24 minutes and doubled his tally after the break. Rodri added to the scoreline with a spectacular hit after 68 minutes, locking up the three points, and substitute Riyad Mahrez also got his name on the scoresheet. Robbie Brady ruined Ederson's clean sheet late.

City predictably took control of the ball early, patiently working it around the Burnley half as they searched for an opening.

The visitors wanted a penalty when the ball appeared to hit James Tarkowski in the arm, but replays showed there was no real contact.

Kevin De Bruyne aimed the first dangerous shot of the match right at Nick Pope, and the stopper did well to intercept a dangerous cross from Bernardo Silva. He was powerless to stop Jesus' well-struck effort after 24 minutes, however, with the Brazilian doing well with his finish after a great pass from David Silva.

Jesus continues to be most effective on the road:

De Bruyne took a knock during the build-up to the goal but was able to continue after some treatment.

City continued to prod for a second goal, and Pope only just denied Raheem Sterling after a wonderful cross from De Bruyne. Dwight McNeil fired Burnley's best chance of the half at Nicolas Otamendi before Silva again put Pope to work after a strong counter.

The Manchester Evening News' Stuart Brennan was impressed with City's first-half efforts:

City needed just five minutes to double their lead after the break, and once again, Jesus got the finish. The forward wasn't picked up in time when he made his run and deposited Bernardo Silva's cross past Pope.

Per Goal, both the cross and finish were excellent:

The second goal took the pressure off the City attack somewhat, with more space opening up. Jesus tried for his hat-trick moments after his brace, but his drive just missed the target.

McNeil challenged Ederson with a relatively tame free-kick before Rodri made it 3-0 with a fantastic strike after David Silva's initial shot was blocked:

The pace of the match dropped after City's third goal, but there was time for two more in the final minutes.

First, Mahrez was allowed far too much time on the ball to close ground to goal, and he fired an excellent strike past the reach of Pope.

Just minutes later, Jeff Hendrick somehow worked a cross into the path of Brady, who got a late consolation goal for the hosts.

What's Next?

City face Manchester United in the derby on Saturday. Burney will also be in action on Saturday, when they visit Tottenham Hotspur.