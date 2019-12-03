Stone Cold-Goldberg, CM Punk-WWE Backstage Update and Latest on Lashley's Arrest

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Goldberg Set for Second Broken Skull Sessions

The first episode of Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker debuted after Survivor Series on WWE Network, and there is already a second edition in the works.

Austin and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg had a back-and-forth Tuesday on Twitter, and it included a photo of Austin and Goldberg on the Broken Skull Sessions set, which suggests Goldberg will be the next guest:

The first episode was well-received, as it featured a rare out-of-character interview with The Undertaker. The Deadman discussed his origins in the wrestling business, how he became The Undertaker and why he continues to wrestle well into his 50s.

Goldberg has done far more interviews than Taker over the year, but it should be a compelling episode nonetheless due to the parallels between Austin and Goldberg.

When Stone Cold was running wild in WWE during the Monday Night War, Goldberg burst onto the scene in WCW and arguably become the biggest star in the business at that time aside from only Austin.

Since they both were bald with goatees and black trunks, the two were often compared. Many considered Austin vs. Goldberg to be a potential dream match, but it never came to fruition.

The only physicality they ever had came at WrestleMania 20 when Austin refereed the disastrous match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, both of whom were on their way out of WWE. After the match, Austin hit both Superstars with a Stone Cold Stunner, much to the delight of the fans.

Since that and many other topics are likely to be discussed, it promises to be another must-watch episode of Broken Skull Sessions.

Punk Likely for Next Week's WWE Backstage

CM Punk divulged Tuesday that his next appearance as an analyst on FS1's WWE Backstage is likely to come next week.

When asked if he would be on this week's show featuring special guest Seth Rollins, Punk said he would not, but expressed optimism that he would return next week:

Punk shockingly appeared at the end of WWE Backstage three weeks ago, which essentially ended his five-year hiatus from the wrestling business. Punk was the primary focus of the show the following week, as he discussed what brought him back and what he thinks of the current WWE product.

On that same episode, Punk cut a promo on Rollins, who called Punk out on Twitter and challenged him to a fight:

Punk has been clear that his deal is with Fox and not WWE, and to this point he has expressed no interest in returning to WWE as an in-ring competitor.

Since Rollins will be on Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage, many fans were likely hoping for a confrontation between him and Punk. That apparently won't happen, but one can only assume that Rollins will continue to work an angle.

The longer Rollins and Punk go without actually speaking face to face, the more anticipation it may be build and the more fans may beg to see it happen.

It is entirely possible that WWE, Rollins and Punk are all in on it, but even if that isn't the case, Rollins is doing a good job of keeping both himself and Punk relevant.

Since Rollins seems to be undergoing a heel turn on Raw currently, he would be an ideal opponent for Punk if he does eventually decide to return.

WWE Provides Update on Lashley, Lana

WWE provided a storyline update Tuesday after Bobby Lashley and Lana were arrested on Monday's episode of Raw.

According to WWE.com, both Lashley and Lana were released from a Nashville jail. Both Superstars commented on the situation as well.

Lana said: "How can I be arrested by an off-duty police officer, hired by me, to protect myself?"

Lashley added: "I've been advised by attorneys to not speak about the case because it could involve future litigation."

On Raw, Lana announced that she had filed a restraining order against Rusev in the state of Tennessee. She and Lashley then went to the ring with two police escorts for Lashley's match against Kevin Owens.

After the match, Rusev emerged and attacked Lashley. When the officers refused to arrest Rusev for violating the restraining order, Lashley bumped into them and was placed under arrest. Lana then slapped one of the officers and was arrested as well.

The love triangle involving Lana, Lashley and Rusev is one of the longest-running storylines in WWE, and while it has been panned on social media, the live crowd seemed to love it Monday and the segments have gotten consistently high viewership numbers on YouTube.

WWE has been hit and miss with the angle thus far, but it is clearly committed to it, which is a positive given the company's penchant for being too quick to drop storylines at times.

