Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'I Hate Losing More Than I Like Winning, to Be Honest'December 3, 2019
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's desire to avoid failure is serving as the ultimate motivational tool as he chases a Lombardi Trophy.
"When I lose, that's what pisses me off," Prescott told USA Today's Joe Epstein. "That's what makes me go, that's what keeps me going. I hate losing more than I like winning, to be honest. A win is like, sure, I was supposed to do that. Prepared my ass off. Why wouldn't I do that? Then when I lose: Why? Why? It's a battle. How do I get better?"
A fourth-round pick in 2016, Prescott has started his NFL career with three consecutive winning seasons, helping Dallas capture a pair of NFC East titles in the process. The Cowboys got off to a 3-0 start this season but have lost three of their past four games to drop to 6-6 on the season.
All six of their wins have come against teams currently with losing records.
Following a 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett gave a passionate locker room speech. Even though Dallas owns a one-game lead in the division, Prescott and Co. aren't willing to settle.
"Times like this, it's more to lead by example," Prescott said. "Talk's cheap. We've talked a lot and talked a bunch and gotten ourselves to right where we are. At a moment like this, I say [to] hell with the talking. If you need to be fired up at 6-6, this isn't the locker room for you."
Prescott attributed the team's .500 record to not having "played complementary football enough." The fourth-year quarterback, however, has put up some big numbers this season.
Prescott has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for an NFL-best 3,788 yards and 23 touchdowns, which is tied for third in the league. He has five games with 350-plus passing yards and five with three-plus touchdown passes.
Dallas ranks first in total yards (432.8 yards per game) and eighth in scoring (25.8 points per game).
Washington’s HC Chris Petersen to Step Down, Potential Jason Garrett Replacement?