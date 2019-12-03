Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'I Hate Losing More Than I Like Winning, to Be Honest'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's desire to avoid failure is serving as the ultimate motivational tool as he chases a Lombardi Trophy.

"When I lose, that's what pisses me off," Prescott told USA Today's Joe Epstein. "That's what makes me go, that's what keeps me going. I hate losing more than I like winning, to be honest. A win is like, sure, I was supposed to do that. Prepared my ass off. Why wouldn't I do that? Then when I lose: Why? Why? It's a battle. How do I get better?"

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Prescott has started his NFL career with three consecutive winning seasons, helping Dallas capture a pair of NFC East titles in the process. The Cowboys got off to a 3-0 start this season but have lost three of their past four games to drop to 6-6 on the season.

All six of their wins have come against teams currently with losing records.

Following a 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett gave a passionate locker room speech. Even though Dallas owns a one-game lead in the division, Prescott and Co. aren't willing to settle.

"Times like this, it's more to lead by example," Prescott said. "Talk's cheap. We've talked a lot and talked a bunch and gotten ourselves to right where we are. At a moment like this, I say [to] hell with the talking. If you need to be fired up at 6-6, this isn't the locker room for you."

Prescott attributed the team's .500 record to not having "played complementary football enough." The fourth-year quarterback, however, has put up some big numbers this season.

Prescott has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for an NFL-best 3,788 yards and 23 touchdowns, which is tied for third in the league. He has five games with 350-plus passing yards and five with three-plus touchdown passes.

Dallas ranks first in total yards (432.8 yards per game) and eighth in scoring (25.8 points per game).