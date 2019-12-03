AEW's Jon Moxley on WWE: 'I Don't Have Anything to Prove to Them'

Noam Galai/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley suggested last week that he is focused solely on AEW and is no longer concerned with WWE.

During an appearance on the State of Combat podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Ross Kelly), Moxley noted that he has no added motivation to stick it to his former employer:

"No, especially now since it's been six months later. I'm not motivated about showing WWE anything. I showed them when I had my great run there. I don't have anything to prove to them. I don't care what they do now. Good luck to them or whatever, but I don't have any of that chip on my shoulders about me showing Vince McMahon, I honestly don't have that. I feel like that would be negative anyway. My energy is about creating new, positive things and putting out good, creative angles and enjoying myself, and enjoying the fact that I don't have to have a real job and to live my dream of being a pro wrestler, which is all I ever wanted to do."

Moxley's last WWE appearance came in March under the Dean Ambrose moniker, as he teamed with Shield brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

On April 30, Moxley posted a video on social media that showed him escaping prison. That led to speculation that he was leaving WWE to explore opportunities in another wrestling company:

That happened May 25 in Las Vegas at Double or Nothing when Moxley made his AEW debut after the main event between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Moxley attacked both wrestlers before brawling around the arena with Omega.

Since that time, Moxley has become one of AEW's biggest stars, and it can be argued that his stock is higher than ever, even when taking into account his time as a member of The Shield and being WWE champion.

During his short time in AEW, Moxley has beaten Omega in an unsanctioned match at Full Gear, and he has his sights set on Jericho and the AEW World Championship.

Moxley and Jericho had a feud in WWE that was focused primarily on comedy, but due to the seriousness of Moxley's character in AEW, things figure to be different this time.

Although Moxley may not be actively looking to prove WWE wrong, having a far better and more engaging rivalry with Jericho in AEW could go a long way toward allowing Moxley to show the kind of range he wasn't often permitted to show in WWE.

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

