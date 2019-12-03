Marco Silva Confirms Manchester United Interest in Richarlison, New Deal Close

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Marco Silva has confirmed Manchester United's long-rumoured interest in Everton star Richarlison, but the forward has reportedly decided against moving away from Goodison Park.

According to Andy Hunter of the Guardian, Richarlison could sign a new five-year contract with the Toffees ahead of Wednesday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield.

Silva, who is under pressure as Everton manager after a poor run of results, said it is crucial the Toffees keep hold of players like Richarlison:

"I believe it is not just Manchester United [who are interested]. I believe it is some more. As a club, we have to keep our best players. Unfortunately we did not keep one of them in the summer [Idrissa Gana Gueye], but to keep growing and going in the right way we want our most important players, our best players, and we should keep all of them. Then we can keep growing. We don't see other clubs who want to grow selling their best players. That is what we should do."

Everton go into Wednesday's meeting against table-topping Liverpool sitting just two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League:

Silva has overseen a run of just two wins in 10 league games despite spending over £100 million on signings in the summer.

The Portuguese manager is now in his second season in charge at Goodison, but he has failed to live up to expectations.

Last term, despite similarly high outlays on the likes of Richarlison (£40 million) and Yerry Mina (£27 million), the Toffees failed to trouble the European places as they finished eighth.

Silva, 42, now looks to be on borrowed time:

Given the profile of the club and the money they have spent, as well as the fact teams like Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are faltering this season, Everton should arguably be fighting for the top four.

Instead they are in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

If Richarlison signs a new deal, though, it will be a rare piece of good news for Everton and Silva.

The 22-year-old Brazil international has scored 17 league goals since joining the club from Watford in the summer of 2018, more than any other Everton player in that period.