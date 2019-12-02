Blackhawks' Marc Crawford Placed on Leave After Allegations He Kicked Sean Avery

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2019

VANCOUVER, CANADA - OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Marc Crawford of the Vancouver Canucks speaks from the bench during their NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks at General Motors Place on October 18, 2005 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Canucks defeated the Blackhawks 6-2. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks announced they placed assistant coach Marc Crawford on leave following allegations he kicked Sean Avery during his time on the Los Angeles Kings.

The announcement said the Blackhawks will conduct a "thorough review" of the situation before Crawford is potentially allowed to return to the team.

This comes after Avery told Larry Brooks of the New York Post that the assistant kicked him when both were with the Kings during the 2006-07 season.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Blackhawks reviewing assistant Marc Crawford’s conduct

    Chicago Blackhawks logo
    Chicago Blackhawks

    Blackhawks reviewing assistant Marc Crawford’s conduct

    AP
    via FOX Sports

    Blackhawks vs. Blues game thread: Part 1

    Chicago Blackhawks logo
    Chicago Blackhawks

    Blackhawks vs. Blues game thread: Part 1

    Second City Hockey
    via Second City Hockey

    Game 27: Blackhawks vs. Blues

    Chicago Blackhawks logo
    Chicago Blackhawks

    Game 27: Blackhawks vs. Blues

    Second City Hockey
    via Second City Hockey

    Blackhawks to conduct review of assistant coach Marc Crawford as physical abuse allegations mount

    Chicago Blackhawks logo
    Chicago Blackhawks

    Blackhawks to conduct review of assistant coach Marc Crawford as physical abuse allegations mount

    Chicago Sun-Times
    via Chicago Sun-Times