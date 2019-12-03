Randy Orton's Face Turn, AOP Deservingly Get Spotlight, More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

Drew McIntyre called out Randy Orton after he defeated Akira Tozawa. He wanted to face The Viper after the two got into it last week.

Orton wasn't interested in the Scot's frustration. The O.C. arrived to beat down The Apex Predator as The Scottish Psychopath left him alone in the ring.

Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio made the save, setting up a six-man tag with AJ Styles' team for the main event. The Phenomenal One won with a second rope Styles Clash, but The Viper returned to hit an RKO on him.

A few weeks ago, it seemed Orton was faking goodwill as a tactic to play mind games with Ricochet. Based on how many heels have a problem with him now, though, The Viper has seemingly fully embraced his role as a hero once more.

It is an odd transition without much explanation. For much of his career, Orton has shown he is far more comfortable as a villain. It feels like he only turned heel quite recently, but that's mainly because he hasn't had much of a memorable run.

The Viper is a future Hall of Famer, but it's been hard to get excited about anything he does in recent years. This latest turn comes out of WWE's necessity to build more reliable top babyfaces, yet Orton hasn't shown he's all that reliable as a top star for many years.

These next few months could jump-start his career. Orton is seemingly in a story with three of Raw's top stars: Ricochet, McIntyre and Styles all have heat with him. He could have great matches with all of them or just let the stories drift until everyone loses interest.