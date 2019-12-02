NHL's Tyler Ennis: Doctors Mixed Up X-Ray Result with Ex-NBA Player of Same Name

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

There aren't that many people named Tyler Ennis in professional sports, so it's understandable if casual fans mixed them up on occasion.

It's probably not great if the doctors are the ones switching diagnoses, though.

According to Ian Mendes of TSN, Ottawa Senators forward Tyler Ennis suffered an ankle injury last season as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs but was given the injury information of the basketball player with the same name instead.

"They pulled up my X-ray. And they’re like 'Woah—you’ve got a really bad displaced break here,'" Ennis said while explaining he was surprised by how bad the diagnosis was at first.

"They double-checked and they actually had the image from the other Tyler Ennis, who broke his leg playing basketball overseas," he added. "His break was a lot worse than mine. When they confused our X-rays, I was a little nervous. I thought my recovery was going to take a lot longer."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

