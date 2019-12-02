WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 2

1 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

To a mixed reaction, Seth Rollins hit the ring to kick off Monday's broadcast.

He reiterated his claims that Raw sucked at Survivor Series. He claimed the men and women in the locker room are his family and he felt responsible to motivate them.

He called Kevin Owens to the ring, claiming to owe him the biggest apology.

KO claimed Rollins' apology was crap and questioned whether The Authors of Pain are the two closest members of his family. "You wanna know how I know you're lying? Because your mouth is moving."

AOP interrupted the back-and-forth and challenged Rollins and Owens to a match. Rollins said he could not speak for Owens but seemed in favor. Further bickering led to Rollins walking out, leaving Owens to issue an open challenge to anyone in the back.

Prior to the break, Bobby Lashley and Lana were shown heading through the backstage area, insinuating The All Mighty was about to accept.

Grade

B+

Analysis

The scripting of Owens leading up to dropping the first "s***" on Raw in recent memory was cringe-worthy and came up completely unnaturally. With that said, it was a significant moment that could be an indicator that Raw is heading in an edgier direction.

That remains to be seen. What does not is that Rollins and Owens appear to be on a collision course, particularly as they bickered back and forth. That there is a considerable amount of distrust on Owens' part, and the dark cloud known as AOP hovers overhead, creates enough intrigue about the immediate future of the program for fans to remain invested.

At least for the time being.