LaMelo Ball to Knicks, RJ Hampton to Warriors in Latest ESPN 2020 NBA Mock Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2019

LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball has been hyped since he was a freshman in high school, and that isn't slowing down heading into the 2020 NBA draft.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN projected the point guard to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the New York Knicks next June according to his latest mock draft.

Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton rounded out the top five in the guard-heavy class.

      

