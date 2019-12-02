Ciampa Would Retire If Moved from NXT, Rollins' Mt. Rushmore and Angle Talks WWE

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE.

Tommaso Ciampa Would Retire Rather Than Move to Raw or SmackDown

Few wrestlers symbolize NXT right now more than Tommaso Ciampa. Whereas he's one of the biggest stars at Full Sail University, a move to Raw or SmackDown would risk seeing Ciampa get lost in the mix, much as other NXT call-ups have.

Ciampa has a different reason for wanting to stay in NXT, telling Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin he's more concerned with preserving his long-term health after undergoing neck surgery in March:

"I had neck surgery and I'm not freaking stupid. I get that my window is smaller than it was and my bump card is ticking. I just look at like, if I'm doing 200 plus dates a year on the road with Raw or SmackDown OR I'm doing a manageable load of 30 to 50 matches with NXT – I can do 4 years of that in the time that I do 1 year on Raw or SmackDown. So how long can my career and portfolio grow HERE as opposed to going there."

Ciampa added he spoke to WWE officials and told them he'd walk away from wrestling all together if told he was being placed on the Raw or SmackDown roster.

Seth Rollins Discusses his Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Debates about who belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of a given sport are eternal. The subjective nature of the exercise allows for any number of worthy candidates.

During an interview with 103.5 KISS FM in Chicago (h/t Wrestling Inc's Ross Kelly), Seth Rollins weighed in with the four legends he'd put on the landmark.

"My Mt. Rushmore is probably Hogan, Rock, Flair and maybe Austin...Shawn Michaels is my favorite wrestler of all-time and I'd love to put him on that Mt. Rushmore and Triple H has contributed so much to the longevity of the business," he said. "But from a money-drawing perspective, those are still my top four."

Kurt Angle Elaborates on Backstage Role with WWE

Amateur wrestling has been a fertile source of talent for WWE and other promotions over the years. Few stars have made the transition better than Kurt Angle.

An Olympic gold medalist in 1996, Angle told the Chicago Tribune's Jessi Virtusio some of his friends in amateur wrestling tried to warn him against signing with WWE because pro wrestling would be "degrading."

Things obviously worked out well for Angle in WWE. He won numerous world titles and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Now that he's retired, Angle told Virtusio he's using the wisdom he gained as a producer for Raw.

"I help structure matches that the talents have. It's just giving my feedback and evaluating what the wrestlers do," he said. "The most important thing is once you learn the basics, limit your bumping. We only have so many bumps in our career. If you do it excessively at the beginning of your career, you're going to cut your career short. If you save your body, it will help you enormously."