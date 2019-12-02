Ernesto Valverde, Diego Simeone Praise Barcelona's 'Infallible' Lionel Messi

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone have hailed Lionel Messi after he scored the decisive goal in Barca's 1-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

Messi conjured the winner in the 86th minute after Marc-Andre ter Stegen had kept the Blaugrana in the contest with some outstanding saves:

Per Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard, Valverde said of Messi:

"Leo is infallible when he runs because he has an open radar. Everyone makes runs and he decides. In this case, he finished off the move.

"The best players are the ones who can counter-attack the best. Messi has sufficient technique and in those situations, he's infallible."

Meanwhile, Simeone was asked if he and other opposition managers felt impotent in their inability to shut down the Argentinian.

"Not impotence, because with a great goal like that, all you can do is applaud," he said. "The move, when the counter-attack started, had the smell of great danger. He scored a 'golazo.'"

The goal was the 30th of Messi's career against Atletico Madrid and took his tally to 11 for the season in 14 matches. He also has eight assists to his name.

It capped a fine performance from the 32-year-old at the Wanda Metropolitano:

Former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker enjoyed his strike:

It is not the first time Atletico—or other sides in La Liga—have been punished by Messi late on:

The forward could win a record sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday evening, which would take him one clear of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sunday's heroics won't have any impact on the voting, though, as the deadline for them to be cast was on November 9. Likewise, nor will the brace for Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk—who is likely to be his main rival for the award—against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Although Ter Stegen also deserves great credit for Barca's victory on Sunday, it served as yet another reminder as to Messi's importance to the team.

The win kept the Catalan giants top of La Liga on goal difference, after Real Madrid had beaten Alaves 2-1 on Saturday.

Barca are also six points clear of Atleti, over whom they and Real Madrid have a game in hand after their scheduled Clasico was postponed from October to December 18.