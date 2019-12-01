Giants' Janoris Jenkins Questions DC James Bettcher's Schemes After Packers Loss

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It's a foregone conclusion that the 2-10 New York Giants are frustrated.

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins vocalized a specific frustration with defensive coordinator James Bettcher following New York's 31-13 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday:

Jenkins added: "Use me the way I need to be used. That's all I'm saying."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gashed the Giants' defense for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Jenkins' usage was a topic of conversation on Oct. 5 following the Giants' 24-3 win over Washington in Week 4. From NJ.com's Ryan Dunleavy:

"The Giants' top cornerback prefers to shadow an opponent’s best wide receiver no matter where he goes on the field—it's a badge of honor, really—but last week Jenkins remained on the left side of the defense no matter how the Washington Redskins lined up before the snap."

"It's something we adjusted to make sure everybody is lined up faster," Jenkins told NJ Advance Media, "and I think it helps. Anything to help the defense and make everybody comfortable."

In that scheme against Washington, Jenkins had two interceptions. The 31-year-old has two picks in the eight games since then. The Giants also haven't won a game since Sept. 29 against Washington, which most likely has fueled Jenkins' displeasure.

The Giants signed Jenkins in March 2016, and his four picks this year mark the most he has had in a single season since arriving to New York. That particular statistic doesn't seem to matter to Jenkins in the bigger picture, however.

New York, in its second season with Bettcher as defensive coordinator, entered Sunday ranked 27th in both passing defense and total defense.