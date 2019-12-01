Eagles' Zach Ertz Calls Dolphins Loss 'One of the Worst' Games He's Ever Played

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz didn't let himself off the hook following the team's 37-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"I'm extremely disappointed in my play today," Ertz told reporters. "Probably one of the worst games I've played in a long time. ... We can't let this ruin the season."

Ertz caught three of his six targets for 24 yards. The 29-year-old had two especially ugly drops. The first, in the third quarter when quarterback Carson Wentz hit him right in the hands near the end zone. The Eagles were trailing 28-20 at the time. The second came late in the fourth quarter when Wentz hit him in the corner of the end zone, and Ertz bobbled it as he fell down.

Ertz had been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the week and was listed as questionable. However, he looked fine during warmups and was upgraded to active.

Ertz is far from alone among Eagles receivers in struggling with drops this season. Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice chronicled each of the team's 23 drops through Week 11. Entering the matchup with Miami, according to 94 WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks, Wentz ranked 10th in the league in percentage of passes dropped.

It has been a disappointing season all around in Philadelphia.

Following the Eagles' 37-10 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, Ertz called his team's performance "one of the most embarrassing games I've ever been a part of here in Philly."

Since then, the Eagles have gone 2-4 and lost three consecutive games. They dropped to 5-7 on the season after being upset by the 3-9 Dolphins. Fortunately for them, the NFC East is the NFL's weakest conference. Dallas sits atop it at 6-6, so it's not totally out of the question that Philly could win out and take the division.

The Eagles' remaining schedule has them hosting the 2-10 New York Giants, traveling to 3-9 Washington, hosting Dallas and ending the regular season at the Giants.

Philly could feel a lot more confident in its ability to top sub-.500 opponents if it hadn't just lost to Miami.

Ertz will be a major factor in whether the Eagles turn things around or finish 2019 a disappointment. Despite the seven-year veteran's poor performance Sunday, the two-time Pro Bowler is the team's leading receiver.