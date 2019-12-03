Don't Give Up on Me: NFL Rookie Busts Who Could Break out in 2020

0 of 8

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Is it fair to judge an NFL player after only one season? Of course not. A look back to legendary quarterback Peyton Manning and his dismal 1998 rookie campaign—complete with a league-high 28 interceptions—should be proof enough of that.

However, the NFL is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, and fans and analysts alike are quick to hand out the bust label.

With a quarter of the 2019 season remaining, plenty of rookies can already be viewed as disappointments. But as Manning proved over the next 17 years of his Hall of Fame career, players have plenty of time to turn their trajectory around.

Here, we'll examine some of this year's first- and second-day draft picks who have largely underwhelmed but could rebound with a breakout season in 2020. Players who have missed all or most of the season because of injuries aren't eligible for consideration.

The guys at Stick to Football break down potential NFL job openings for the 2020 season and then run through a new mock draft highlighting several potential rookies who could join the guys on this list next year. Check out the latest episode here.