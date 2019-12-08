The 10 Most Defining WWE Matches of the Last Decade

1 of 11

On the surface, a 30-second TV tag match pitting Paige and Emma against The Bella Twins would not seem destined to make any list of defining matches of a decade, but when one dives deeper into the long-reaching effects of that contest, it becomes more difficult to deny it a spot on this countdown.

Even if it is as an honorable mention.

The February 23, 2015, match sparked an internet movement that championed greater focus and respect for women's wrestling after The Bellas, Paige and Emma were given less than a minute to work. #GiveDivasAChance trended worldwide and left WWE officials no other choice but to re-evaluate the afterthought their women's division had become.

That match sparked what would eventually become the Women's Revolution and a greater emphasis on women's wrestling. While the women of NXT had been stealing shows and proving their worth, it was the first and most necessary instance of the larger WWE Universe demanding change in regard to female talent.

Without that match and the outrage that it generated, who knows what women's wrestling in WWE would look like today.