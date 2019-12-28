Bruce Allen Reportedly to Be Fired as Redskins President of Football Operations

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bruce Allen's tenure as Washington Redskins team president is ending.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the Redskins are planning to let Allen go Monday after 10 seasons with the organization.

There seemed to be growing dissension between team owner Daniel Snyder and Allen down the stretch in 2019. Finlay reported Dec. 9, one day after the team was eliminated from playoff contention, that Snyder and Allen weren't seen walking around FedExField together before games nearly as much as they once were.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Snyder was "beginning to understand the gravity of" the franchise's ongoing struggles.

Washington hired Allen as executive vice president and general manager in December 2009. He split duties as executive vice president from 2010 to 2013, when Mike Shanahan was brought on as head coach.

The Redskins took a nosedive in 2019 after recent on-field respectability. They won between seven and nine games in the previous four seasons, including an NFC East title in 2015. Their three victories in 2019 are their fewest in a season since 2013 (3-13), albeit with one game to go.

There were several issues in Washington behind the scenes, primarily because of Snyder's decisions. Nearly 25 percent of the organization's non-football workforce quit after the July firing of chief operating officer Brian Lafemina, who took over the position so Allen could focus on the football side.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, disagreements arose about drafting Dwayne Haskins in April's draft, with Allen and Snyder pushing for him and others in the organization preferring Daniel Jones.

Allen also made a series of questionable personnel decisions. He let Kirk Cousins leave as a free agent in 2018 after using the franchise tag on him for two consecutive years. The Redskins replaced him with Alex Smith, who is four years older than the 31-year-old Cousins.

As Washington begins its search for a new general manager, the first order of business for the next person will be to determine if Haskins is the long-term answer at quarterback.