Freddie Ljungberg Talks Nicolas Pepe Omission for Norwich vs. Arsenal

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2019

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Freddie Ljungberg has offered a blunt assessment of why Nicolas Pepe wasn't in the starting XI for Arsenal's 2-2 draw away to Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was Ljungberg's first game in charge since replacing Unai Emery, who was sacked on Friday, per BBC Sport. The Swede explained why Pepe, who is the Gunners' record signing, was left on the bench at Carrow Road:

It's a rather withering statement of where Pepe stands in the Arsenal pecking order, despite arriving from Lille in the summer in a deal worth £72 million. The winger hasn't started any of the Gunners' last four matches in all competitions, last getting the nod for the 1-1 draw away to Vitoria Guimaraes in the UEFA Europa League in early November.

