Cowboys Rumors: Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley Linked If Jason Garrett Is Fired

If the Dallas Cowboys decide to make a change at head coach after this season, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is reportedly a strong candidate to take over in 2020.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Riley could be considered by the Cowboys if Jason Garrett is fired thanks to Riley's connection with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Jones' family through current Arkansas quarterback John Stephen Jones:

Riley's name has been bantered about for potential NFL jobs since 2018, but nothing has come of those rumors to this point. He was a popular choice to take over the Cleveland Browns when Hue Jackson was fired in October 2018 thanks to his connection with former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In the aftermath of Jackson's firing by the Browns, Riley did his best to silence any speculation about his future.

"The truth is for me, I love Oklahoma. I love coaching here," Riley said at a press conference. "I love coaching college football. I certainly don't have that itch right now."

Mayfield, who won the 2017 Heisman with Riley as his head coach, believes his college coach is capable of being an NFL coach.

"Lincoln's been ready (for an NFL job); it's just who he is and how he coaches and the respect level he's had from all of his players, how detailed he is," Mayfield told reporters in December 2018.

Oklahoma has done everything to keep Riley, including giving him a five-year contract extension in June that pays him $32.5 million through 2023.

As the Cowboys enter the final stretch of the regular season, Garrett's job status has been a hot topic. They are currently 6-6 and have lost three of their last four games.

Jones told reporters following Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills that "this is not the time" to make a coaching change.

Garrett owns an 83-65 record in Dallas since taking over as head coach midway through the 2010 season. The team has won three division titles in the previous five years but hasn't advanced past the NFC Divisional Round in the playoffs since 1995.