Coach K Dealt with Health Issue Prior to Stephen F. Austin's Upset of Duke

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters that he experienced an undisclosed health issue on Tuesday, when Stephen F. Austin shocked the No. 1 Blue Devils 85-83 in overtime at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"Part of it, we had some other issues with our program with some health issues," Coach K said Friday, per Shawn Krest of Sports Illustrated.

"I had a little health issue for the last game that I was not myself. I had some...anyway I'm good, but that day and that night, I was not good. So, part of that is we're human beings. We're not going to be perfect even though lot of people expect us to be."

Krzyzewski has missed games because of health concerns in the past. Per Krest, the five-time NCAA champion missed one contest in 2017-18 with a virus, nearly a month in 2016-17 after back surgery and one more game in 2015-16 with an illness.

Coach K also missed most of the 1994-95 season because of complications following back surgery as well as exhaustion, per Luke DeCock of the News & Observer.

Krzyzewski, 72, is in his 40th season as Duke's head coach. He's a three-time Naismith College Coach of the year who's posted a 1,139-345 record during his tenure, which also includes five seasons at Army. Duke has gone to the Final Four 12 times under Krzyzewski.

As for this year, Duke will assuredly fall out of the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll after the loss to unranked Stephen F. Austin. The Blue Devils did bounce back with a 83-70 win over Winthrop at home on Friday, although the game was back and forth for much of the first half. Duke eventually pulled away down the stretch.

The 7-1 Blue Devils are off until Tuesday, when they face the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans on the road. Tipoff is 9:30 p.m. ET.