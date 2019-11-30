Redskins Rumors: Dan Snyder 'Truly Evaluating' Bruce Allen's Status with Team

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2019

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder (left) and president Bruce Allen (right) talk on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly decided "everything is up for evaluation" following the 2019 season, including the job status of team president Bruce Allen.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday:

The Redskins are tied for the league's second-worst record at 2-9. They last posted a winning record in 2015 and haven't won a playoff game since the 2005 campaign.

Washington hired Allen as its executive vice president and general manager in December 2009. He ceded the GM role to Scot McCloughan in 2015. McCloughan was fired in 2017 and the Redskins' front office has since continued to operate without a GM.

The 'Skins already fired head coach Jay Gruden in October following the team's 0-5 start. Bill Callahan is filling the void on an interim basis.

"You know, the culture is actually damn good," Allen told reporters after Gruden's firing. "These people care. We have a very young core of players that we have brought in here who are accustomed to winning. If you look at the record of these guys they're accustomed to winning. They want to win."

Allen has become a frequent target of the fans' displeasure given the lack of success in recent years, and now, for what Garafolo reported is the "first time," Snyder may at least consider a change.

On paper, it's the ideal time for an overhaul. The Redskins can hire a new president, who can then pick a general manager and then work with that person to select a full-time head coach. Doing all of that in one offseason makes for a smoother transition than doing it in three phases over multiple years.

Washington also has Dwayne Haskins, who the team hopes will develop into a franchise quarterback in the coming years. Haskins' presence could make the front-office and coaching jobs more attractive to outsiders.

The bottom line is the need for change within the Redskins is clear, and it appears Allen's status is in serious question heading into the final month of the regular season.

