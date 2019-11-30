WWE SmackDown Ratings Drop by 200K Viewers After 2019 Survivor Series

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox took a viewership hit, dropping more than 200,000 viewers compared to last week.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week's show averaged 2.336 million viewers after doing 2.544 million viewers last week. SmackDown also went from a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic to a 0.7 rating, but it still tied for first on the night in that area with Frosty The Snowman.

Last week's SmackDown was aided by the fact that it was the go-home episode prior to Survivor Series. Viewers also expected a ton of surprises because of the SmackDown vs. Raw vs. NXT storyline, and that came to fruition.

Friday's episode featured some fallout from Survivor Series, including the continuation of the feud between Roman Reigns and King Corbin.

Also, SmackDown ended with a segment involving universal champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. After beating Bryan at Survivor Series, Wyatt offered Bryan another chance to challenge him.

Bryan eventually accepted, but he was attacked by The Fiend and pulled under the ring. The show ended with The Fiend seemingly pulling out chunks of Bryan's hair, which means the former leader of the "Yes!" Movement could have a new look next week.

Other key segments on SmackDown included Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day beating Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in an open challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and Lacey Evans beginning a feud with SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Additionally, there were several returns in the form of Sheamus, Alexa Bliss and Elias, which adds even more depth to an already strong SmackDown roster.

With the TLC pay-per-view just a couple of weeks away, the build figures to ramp up next week, especially when it comes to Reigns vs. Corbin and Wyatt vs. Bryan.

It is safe to assume that at least one of those rivalries will lead to a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC, which may be announced next week.

