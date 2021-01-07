    Cowboys' Amari Cooper Posts Image of Walking Boot After Surgery on Injury

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2021
    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reacts between plays in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper underwent surgery following the end of the 2020 NFL regular season.

    Cooper shared a photo on social media after the procedure, and a boot was visible on his foot:

    The nature of the problem is unclear since he wasn't listed on the Cowboys' injury report ahead of their season finale against the New York Giants. The four-time Pro Bowler didn't miss a game, either, catching 92 passes for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns in 16 appearances.

    The Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken noted Giants cornerback James Bradberry appeared to land on Cooper's right ankle during the course of Dallas' 23-19 defeat.

    When the Cowboys acquired Cooper in a trade in 2018, he had just 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Oakland Raiders. In nine games with the Cowboys, he exploded for 53 grabs, 725 yards and six scores.

    That gave him his third 1,000-yard campaign in four NFL seasons and led to his third Pro Bowl nod.

    Cooper followed that up with 79 receptions for 1,189 yards, eight touchdowns and another Pro Bowl selection last season despite the fact that he battled multiple injuries, including thigh and knee ailments.

    While Dallas has a dominant rushing attack at times thanks to running back Ezekiel Elliott, its passing game is highly potent, as well.

    Because the severity of the injury is unknown, it's hard to panic just yet over Cooper's health, and he has the offseason to rest up and get ready for the 2021 season.

