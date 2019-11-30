Manchester City Lose More Ground in EPL Title Race After 2-2 Draw vs. Newcastle

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester City are at risk of falling 11 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after they were held to a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling showed smart reactions to put City ahead in the north-east, but Newcastle left-back Jetro Willems got free in the guests' box minutes later to pull the home side level.

Newcastle held tight in the second half until a moment of Kevin De Bruyne brilliance from long range saw Martin Dubravka beaten in sensational style.

But former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey answered back in the 88th minute with his own cracker from outside the box, converting a well-taken free-kick routine to snatch a point for Newcastle and devastate City.

The Magpies climb to 12th for the time, while City are left to hope Liverpool and Leicester City drop points against Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton, respectively, in Week 15.

Gabriel Jesus started up front for Pep Guardiola's side in the north-east after a groin injury saw Sergio Aguero join the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the treatment table.

The Citizens made the trip to Newcastle at third in the Premier League and in need of all three points if they were to put the pressure back on Liverpool and second-placed Leicester City.

No player has scored more goals for City since Guardiola took over than Aguero, but Sterling remained to make the difference after 22 minutes at St. James' Park.

David Silva made a dart into the Newcastle area and showed enough calm to backheel the ball into the path of onrushing Sterling, who made no mistake from only 10 yards out (U.S. viewers only):

Sky Sports Statto pointed out it was Sterling's 50th strike for City under Guardiola, who has gotten the best out of his winger since he came to the Etihad Stadium:

Possession ran overwhelmingly in favour of the visiting team during the first half, as City accounted for more than 75 per cent of the ball, but all Newcastle needed was one quick counter to restore parity.

Miguel Almiron registered his first Premier League assist when setting up left-back Willems, exchanging a neat one-two with the Dutchman before he finished superbly on his weaker foot (U.S. and UK viewers only):

Netherlands international Willems scored a surprise opener when Newcastle lost 3-1 to Liverpool in September, and he got his second Premier League goal against similarly daunting opposition.

Many might see it as a big positive for defenders to contribute to the scoreline, but football writer Jonny Sharples joked it was far from a positive in Newcastle's case:

City's possession had climbed to almost 80 per cent at half-time, yet it was telling of their frustrations that they'd had three shots on target—only one more than the hosts—in the opening 45 minutes.

Guardiola looked short of ideas on how to break Steve Bruce's side down in the second half. He threw on Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden in an effort to provide the creative spark that would ignite the hosts' capitulation, yet Newcastle held firm.

De Bruyne so often assumes the leader role for City, and it was he who provided the "something special" with a golazo that could contend for goal of the season honours (U.S. only):

The Belgian's expertly taken half-volley was only his fourth league goal this season, but De Bruyne is in rare company when it comes to direct goal involvements:

The travelling fans will have thought that intervention sealed matters, but Christian Atsu's dummied free-kick to Shelvey on the edge of City's box minutes later showed a calm about Newcastle (UK only):

Shelvey picked a perfect time to bag his first Premier League goal for Newcastle at St. James' Park, and his former team-mates at Anfield may just be happier than those he currently shares a dressing room with.

Guardiola's side now have just one win in their last five games across all competitions, including a run of three consecutive away games without tasting victory.

Liverpool will move to 40 points and 11 clear of City should they defeat Brighton on Merseyside on Saturday, edging ever closer to what could be the club's first top-flight title in 30 years.

What's Next?

The Citizens only have two days' rest before they're scheduled to travel to Burnley when midweek football returns on Tuesday, while Newcastle's first December fixture sees them visit Sheffield United on Thursday.