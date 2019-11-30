Identifying the 5 Biggest Problems with WWE Booking Decisions Today

1 of 5

WWE's inability to develop engaging, compelling babyfaces has left its product an emotionless show.

Pandering to crowds, throwing out a witty one-liner and/or a worked-shoot comment has replaced the development and evolution of characters. The heroes in today's WWE aren't particularly interesting and have no real story arc.

They are scripted beyond belief, firing off rah-rah speeches so devoid of any sort of emotional fire that one wonders how WWE Creative truly expects fans to get behind and care about a given Superstar.

Look no further than Seth Rollins, whose two victories over Brock Lesnar this year and massive push should have firmly entrenched him atop WWE as one of its lead babyfaces. The company was unable to develop his character and instead shoehorned him into that tired formula of pandering speeches, inspirational quotes and one-dimensional motivations that turned fans against Rollins to such an extent that it necessitated a heel turn.

John Cena experienced the same thing for over a decade, with his goody-two-shoes act wearing on fans to the extent that they booed him out of many an arena in response to the living, breathing G.I. Joe WWE had trotted out there for them.

The inability to create a babyface that fans can genuinely invest in, or keeping their hands off the ones that get over organically, has significantly hurt the product, leaving it a poor excuse for a morality play with no one interesting to root for.