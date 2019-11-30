Return of Alexa Bliss and Sheamus Add Needed Depth, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Following WWE Survivor Series 2019, Friday Night SmackDown had much to answer for. The brand escaped with just two wins. While the men's elimination match victory led by Roman Reigns was impressive, the blue brand was hardly ready for NXT.

The November 29 edition of SmackDown emphasized this need for a fresh start. New stars returned to action in Alexa Bliss and Sheamus. Old stars took surprising steps forward in the form of Daniel Bryan and Lacey Evans.

It was a night of surprises and long-term storytelling. No one was safe in this brand reset. However, the end result was an inconsistent and disappointing show.

In particular, the blue brand seems less than comfortable with its own stories. Roman Reigns dominated TV time again in a bad feud with King Corbin. Stars like The New Day and Mustafa Ali continue spinning their wheels.

This week's show set the stage for a potentially bright future to come, but Fox's new-look SmackDown is still struggling to deliver week to week.