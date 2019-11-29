Seahawks' Russell Wilson Feels 'Younger Than Ever', Wants to Play Until 45

Seahawks' Russell Wilson Feels 'Younger Than Ever', Wants to Play Until 45November 30, 2019
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson let it be known earlier this year that he had his sights set on playing until he's 45 years old, and as he turned 31 on Friday, his goal remains the same.
On Friday, Wilson detailed why he views 45 as the magic number, via the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell:
According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Wilson noted that he feels "young, younger than ever" in the midst of his eighth NFL season.
