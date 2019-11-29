Seahawks' Russell Wilson Feels 'Younger Than Ever', Wants to Play Until 45

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson let it be known earlier this year that he had his sights set on playing until he's 45 years old, and as he turned 31 on Friday, his goal remains the same.

On Friday, Wilson detailed why he views 45 as the magic number, via the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell:

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Wilson noted that he feels "young, younger than ever" in the midst of his eighth NFL season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.