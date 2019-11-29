Seahawks' Russell Wilson Feels 'Younger Than Ever', Wants to Play Until 45

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2019

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to throw against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson let it be known earlier this year that he had his sights set on playing until he's 45 years old, and as he turned 31 on Friday, his goal remains the same. 

On Friday, Wilson detailed why he views 45 as the magic number, via the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell:

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Wilson noted that he feels "young, younger than ever" in the midst of his eighth NFL season.

    

