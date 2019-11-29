Jon Moxley, Hikaru Shida, Santana and Ortiz Lead AEW Weekly Rankings for Nov. 29

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Jon Moxley, Hikaru Shida and the team of Santana and Ortiz owned the No. 1 spots in the men's singles, women's singles and tag team rankings released by AEW on Friday:

Moxley ascended to the top position in the men's singles division by virtue of last week's win over Darby Allin in the main event of Dynamite. Moxley now owns a 3-0-1 record in singles matches, and he is presumably the next in line for a shot at Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship.

That plays well off the ending of this week's Dynamite, which saw Moxley stare down Jericho after Le Champion beat Scorpio Sky to retain the AEW World title.

Pac holds the second spot despite losing to No. 3 Kenny Omega on Dynamite. They are followed by Cody in the fourth spot and MJF at No. 5, the latter of whom is making his debut on the list after beating "Hangman" Adam Page to win the AEW diamond ring this week.

On the women's side, Hikaru Shida is still first thanks to her singles win over Britt Baker last week. Shida did lose a tag team match this week, however; she and Kris Statlander fell to Emi Sakura and Bea Priestley.

That helped Sakura earn the No. 2 spot in the rankings despite losing to AEW Women's champion Riho at Full Gear, but Sakura is still the next in line for a title shot. Baker, Nyla Rose and Priestley rounded out the top five.

Perhaps no division in AEW is more closely contested than the tag team ranks. For the first time, Santana and Ortiz hold the No. 1 spot by virtue of their 3-1 tag team record.

Although they lost to Private Party on AEW Dynamite last week, Santana and Ortiz beat Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt on this week's AEW Dark taping, which may have them in position to challenge SCU for the AEW Tag Team Championships soon.

There is very little separation between the Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 teams. The Young Bucks and Best Friends are both 4-3 in tag team competition, while The Lucha Brothers and Private Party are 4-4.

On next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks will team with Dustin Rhodes against , Santana and Ortiz, which could have a major impact on the next set of tag team rankings.

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).