WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 29

Roman Reigns kicked off the evening's broadcast with a rah-rah promo that segued into him calling out King Corbin for nearly costing SmackDown the win at Survivor Series. Rather than the proposed match between them, Corbin instead sent Robert Roode into battle with The Big Dog in the night's opening contest.

Reigns rolled early but a well-timed distraction from Corbin allowed Roode to bump his opponent off the ring apron and into the ring table. The former NXT champion controlled the match coming out of a commercial break, nearly putting Reigns away with the Glorious DDT.

Reigns fought out of the trademark move, though, and delivered a sit-out powerbomb for two. Reigns looked for the spear but Roode countered into a spinebuster for two. Corbin slid his scepter into Roode, who tried to capitalize on the King of the Ring's distraction by using it to his advantage.

Instead, The Big Dog blasted Corbin with a Superman Punch and speared Roode to win the match.

After the match, the numbers disadvantage proved too much as Roode blasted Reigns with a scepter. The babyface fired up, though, and sent Roode crashing into the guardrail. He buried The Glorious One under chairs and the entire announce table before standing tall to close out the segment.

Result

Reigns defeated Roode

Grade

B+

Analysis

Reigns and Roode have solid in-ring chemistry and the match was a nice way to kick off the in-ring portion of the show. The outcome was never really in doubt, but it did not have to be. This was about presenting Reigns with renewed badassery.

Frustrated with the constant attempts to disprove him as the locker room leader of SmackDown, Reigns lashed out on Roode and Ziggler, sending a message to Corbin. Their issues will likely result in a high-profile PPV showdown at TLC, and rightfully so.

Then, hopefully, Reigns can move onto something more creatively fulfilling.