Luis Suarez Offers Antoine Griezmann Support After Slow Barcelona Start

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has reassured team-mate Antoine Griezmann that it's "not easy for any player" to be an instant success at the Camp Nou following his disjointed start at the club.

Griezmann, 28, came off the bench to score his first UEFA Champions League goal for Barcelona on Wednesday when they defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1.

The forward's tally of five goals in 17 appearances hasn't hit expectations, but Suarez told One Football (h/t Goal's Sam France) that Griezmann isn't alone in his struggle to fit in early at the club:

"Obviously, it's not easy for any player to start here in Barcelona. You need time in order to adapt. It takes time and matches and you are feeling better and feeling that your teammates are supporting you.

"But it is necessary to understand that he is not playing in his previous position and he is the one who is making a big effort to adapt to what (Ernesto) Valverde is asking for. I did it too, as did Philippe (Coutinho), Neymar or Ousmane (Dembele).

"Every player who arrives in Barcelona has a difficult first few months and first matches, people are looking at you with detail because of what Barcelona means, but he is quiet and confident because he has our support to play his best football."

It appeared as though Griezmann was back to his best when he took down Lionel Messi's pass in the second half before dispatching a supremely confident finish inside the right post:

Sportswriter Sacha Pisani was pleased to see Griezmann celebrate so passionately with Messi:

Suarez's comments regarding his team-mate's position change in Catalonia are perhaps the most pertinent, remarks that also hint at the change in stature Griezmann is sure to experience at the Camp Nou.

The 2018 FIFA FIFA World Cup winner was very much a focal point in the attack at former clubs Atletico and Real Sociedad, while the quality of others at Barcelona mean he's played almost exclusively off the left wing.

The initial signs looked positive after Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico for €120 million in July. The Frenchman scored twice and assisted a goal in his second league appearances for the Blaugrana—a 5-2 hammering of Real Betis—but has since scored just twice more in 10 league games.

One feels manager Ernesto Valverde nevertheless needs to see more from his forward, who holds an inferior strike rate to midfield anchor Arturo Vidal this season, per AFP's Tom Allnutt:

Suarez holds sympathy for a fellow forward settling in among new surroundings, and Griezmann has a prime opportunity to make his mark against old employers Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.