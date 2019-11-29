Brock Lesnar's WWE Schedule, Shayna Baszler Talks Survivor Series, EC3 Injury

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lesnar Reportedly Off TV Until January

After beating Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series to retain the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to take a hiatus from television.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Lesnar is not expected to return to TV until "some time around January 2020." If that is the case, it will give WWE some time to build up a WWE Championship program ahead of the Jan. 26 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Lesnar was originally selected to SmackDown as part of the WWE draft after beating Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, but he quit SmackDown several weeks ago and moved to Raw in an effort to get revenge on Mysterio for attacking him at Crown Jewel.

That led to a No-Holds Barred match at Survivor Series, and while Mysterio came close to upsetting Lesnar with help from his son, Dominick, The Beast was able to prevail.

Mysterio beat AJ Styles for the United States Championship the next night on Raw, which means there is no clear No. 1 contender currently.

Keeping Lesnar off TV for about a month will allow WWE to focus on building up a challenger just in time for Lesnar to return and feud with that person for a few weeks leading up to the Rumble.

Baszler Talks Main Eventing Survivor Series

NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler appeared on the After The Bell podcast with WWE announcer Corey Graves this week to discuss headlining Survivor Series.

In the interview (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Robert Gunier), Baszler said she didn't know she was going on last at Survivor Series until the day of the show:

"It was still like the show had started and then I started feeling it, because I didn't find out for sure that we were the main event until I got there that day. So, just getting that news. And it's not just like this is a Raw or SmackDown roster debut, this is a pay-per-view debut and a main event debut. Everything you could do to make this a tough situation was thrown into that—the pressure was on from the start of the day."

Baszler faced Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's champion Bayley in a Triple Threat main event. Baszler made Bayley tap and secured the overall victory for NXT over Raw and SmackDown in the process.

Lynch attacked Baszler after the match, which may have helped set the stage for a future bout between them.

While the bout was historic since it was the first women's match to ever main-event Survivor Series, it wasn't well received by the live crowd and was widely considered to be a disappointment by fans on social media.

One of the biggest issues is the fact that putting the match in the main event spot led to many believing Ronda Rousey was set to return in order to have a huge moment in the form of a standoff between the Four Horsewomen of MMA and WWE.

That didn't come to fruition, and the match ended somewhat abruptly, which left a bad taste in the mouths of those who watched it.

Even though things didn't go perfectly for Baszler and Co., it was a massive win for her, and it may be a sign that WWE intends to give her a massive push on Raw or SmackDown in the near future if she receives the call from NXT.

EC3 Reportedly Dealing with Injury

EC3 has not had a match in two months, and that is reportedly because he is suffering from an injury.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), EC3 is dealing with a concussion, which may have occurred during a Sept. 30 Main Event match when he teamed with Eric Young against Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party.

EC3 returned to WWE last year as an NXT signee and got called up to the main roster about 11 months later. There was some thought that his impressive physique and mic skills would help him become a star, but that hasn't been the case so far.

The 36-year-old has primarily been used as an enhancement talent with his only major accomplishments being a win over Dean Ambrose on Raw and four short reigns as 24/7 champion.

It is a far cry from the success EC3 enjoyed in Impact Wrestling where he was a two-time TNA World Heavyweight champion.

EC3 is not a key part of WWE's roster currently, but his absence does hurt the depth, especially when it comes to live events.

