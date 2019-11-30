Manchester United vs. Aston Villa: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Aston Villa have a chance to climb level on points with Manchester United and into the top half of the Premier League if they win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United have defeated the Villans in their last six meetings at home, but Dean Smith's side are in a superior run of form after winning three of their last six Premier League games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will welcome a fresh team of regulars back after he fielded a side of academy products for the 2-1 defeat away to Astana in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Villa boss Dean Smith will be hoping his side can jump as many as six places in the table with a victory.

Date: Sunday, December 1

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

Odds

Manchester United: 1-2

Draw: 33-10

Aston Villa: 6-1

Odds via Caesars



Preview

No team in the Premier League has won fewer points away from home this season than Aston Villa, whose 5-1 win at Norwich City in October accounts for the only three they've accumulated on the road.

The Red Devils will be glad of their homecoming, too, considering it's been three weeks since they last played at Old Trafford. The team has two wins in their last five games but are unbeaten in seven at home and look much more resilient at the Theatre of Dreams.

Solskjaer perhaps placed too much faith in his youngsters to get the job done at the Astana Arena last time out, but United have already qualified for the Europa League knockout stages and retain a one-point lead in Group L with one match remaining.

The Norwegian has lasted in the role despite facing criticism at times, and journalist Bill Rice highlighted those peers he's outlasted after Unai Emery was sacked by Arsenal on Friday:

United's last league result was a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Sheffield United. They showed grit to take the lead from 2-0 down, but they eventually settled for a share of the spoils, via Sky Sports:

The team that travelled to Bramall Lane included a lot more senior talent, and Sunday's squad will be replenished with experience, including the possible return to fitness of midfielder Scott McTominay.

Solskjaer spoke to the media after Thursday's game and said it was possible the Scot could face Villa, while Paul Pogba remains sidelined in his recovery from an ankle injury, via Omnisport:

Smith's men have lost five of their six away games in the Premier League this season and have lost four times in nine games since the beginning of September, but those came against Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jack Grealish is the spark in their midfield, and he's finally proving he's worthy of the top-flight, per Statman Dave:

Defensive improvements are a chief concern for United after they've leaked five goals in their last two games.

Solskjaer's hosts will be spurred on knowing a win could take them as high as fifth, but Villa have top-half aspirations of their own as they seek to move further away from the relegation zone.