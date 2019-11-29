Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Paul Pogba Return 'A New World-Class Signing' for United

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba's impending return from injury would be like the club making a new marquee signing.

Pogba has been out of action with an ankle injury, and Solskjaer offered an update on his fitness after Thursday's 2-1 UEFA Europa League defeat at Astana, per Goal's Chris Burton:

"Paul is stepping up his recovery and let's see how soon he'll be match fit and available.

"Of course, he'll be like a new signing for us. He's not really been able to play for us and, when we get him back, it'll be like a new world-class signing and world-class midfielder.

"We want him back as soon as possible. Sunday? No. I can't say now as I've not been home and seen him. Let's see where he's at when he comes back and he starts training with us."

Pogba has played just twice for United since the start of September, and one of those games came in the Carabao Cup against Rochdale.

He's missed eight matches in the Premier League, and the Red Devils have failed to win five of those, most including their 3-3 draw with Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Athletic's Carl Anka likely summarised the thoughts of many United fans during that game:

Squawka's Muhammad Butt observed the team's struggles without him during their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on November 2:

Pogba is arguably United's only world-class player other than goalkeeper David De Gea.

He's the man in midfield who gets the ball forward to their attackers and has the ability to create chances for them while doing so. The 26-year-old has good chemistry with Marcus Rashford and uses his vision to pick out the England international's runs in behind.

His return to action—particularly once he's match fit—will improve United's prospects as they look to close the nine-point gap between themselves and the top four.

United are paying for their failure to reinforce in midfield over the summer, though. Marouane Fellaini left in January, while Ander Herrera departed for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, but the club failed to recruit anyone else who can operate in the centre.

Pogba's absence has been more acutely felt as a result, and fans may not appreciate his return being compared to a signing in light of that failure.

It seems he won't be back for United's clash with Aston Villa on Sunday. The Red Devils could really do with him being back for their following two fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, but they too might be premature if he's yet to return to training.