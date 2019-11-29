Way-Too-Early WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Predictions 2 Months Before PPV

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

2019 isn't even over with yet, but that doesn't mean the Royal Rumble isn't looming large on the horizon.

The first major show of the year always attracts serious mainstream attention, and the 2020 edition on January 26 is likely to be no different.

Fans will already have their views on who should win both the men's and women's Rumble matches, as well as what should happen across the rest of the card.

So, with that in mind, here's some way-too-early predictions for the 2020 Royal Rumble.