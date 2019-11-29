Way-Too-Early WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Predictions 2 Months Before PPV

Way-Too-Early WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Predictions 2 Months Before PPVNovember 29, 2019
2019 isn't even over with yet, but that doesn't mean the Royal Rumble isn't looming large on the horizon.
The first major show of the year always attracts serious mainstream attention, and the 2020 edition on January 26 is likely to be no different.
Fans will already have their views on who should win both the men's and women's Rumble matches, as well as what should happen across the rest of the card.
So, with that in mind, here's some way-too-early predictions for the 2020 Royal Rumble.
There's at Least One Legendary Texan Returnee
Given how the event is taking place in Houston, and there's always the guarantee of some surprise returns at the Royal Rumble, it's likely some legendary Texans are going to be showing up.
WWE has plenty of options to choose from. The Undertaker is from the area, as are guys such as Shawn Michaels, JBL and Mark Henry.
But the most famous wrestling Texan? Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Whether these guys simply have a backstage segment or compete in the match is unknown. But you can be sure that WWE is already planning something Texas-related for the Rumble in Houston along with some of the company's most famous sons.
Undisputed Era Dominate the Men's Rumble Match
Even though we're only just through with Survivor Series, by the time the Rumble comes around at the start of 2020, talk of NXT invasions will be high on the agenda again.
The brand has proved itself to be the most interesting and captivating on the entire WWE roster during the Survivor Series period. That means it's certain fans are going to see some more surprises on the Royal Rumble card.
The most likely bet? That Undisputed Era show up and crash the men's Rumble match.
Adam Cole has already participated in a Rumble match earlier in his WWE career, but he's now on a completely different level in terms of popularity and interest.
If Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong show up and manage to get into the match at the same time, it could be chaos.
None of them would go on and win the bout, but they could certainly go close to setting some sort of elimination record to underline their position as the strongest faction in WWE.
Shayna Baszler Wins the Women's Royal Rumble
There's definitely unfinished business for Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch.
The NXT Women's Championship holder certainly gave a good account of herself at Survivor Series when she won her match against Lynch and Bayley, but she's bound to encounter both of those women again soon.
She feels ready to leave NXT behind, especially given the emergence of Rhea Ripley as the next star in-waiting for the NXT women's division.
So the Rumble would be a great place for her to make her debut on either Raw or SmackDown, particularly if she dropped the title to Ripley at the previous night's Takeover event.
Then, she would likely go on and win the women's Rumble match, setting up a dream showdown with Lynch at WrestleMania.
Kevin Owens Wins the Men's Royal Rumble
With Seth Rollins now a fully fledged heel once again, there's only one guy who should be considered for the top babyface spot on Raw.
Kevin Owens looks set to enter a feud with Rollins throughout Christmas and the New Year following his actions on Raw this past Monday, and that should lead right up to the Rumble match.
But when the match itself takes place, Owens is the absolute right pick to win as things stand.
By January, Brock Lesnar will have increased his stranglehold on the WWE Championship, and Owens feels like the right guy for fans to get behind in a bid to take the title away from The Beast Incarnate.
He's likeable, he's edgy and he's got genuine character development. He's the only pick and the best choice for a WrestleMania main event.
It would be even better if he eliminated Rollins last to win, too.