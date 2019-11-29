Willian Says He Will Not Talk to Other Clubs as Chelsea Contract Winds Down

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 27: Willian of FC Chelsea controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Chelsea FC at Estadio Mestalla on November 27, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Willian has hinted he wants to remain at Chelsea beyond the end of the 2019-20 season when his current contract expires.

Given he has less than a year remaining on his deal, the Brazilian will be able to enter into negotiations and sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club come January.

However, Willian has told the Daily Mail's Daniel Matthews he is not interested in discussing terms with anyone else:

"I don't want to talk to [other clubs] because I have a contract until the end of the season. I am a Chelsea player but I just want to say the club know what I want to do. Honestly, I'm happy here. I feel happy to play for this club, but this situation is not in my hands. It is in theirs. I wait for them. They know what I want, what I want to do. They already know, so I wait for them."

Willian, 31, joined Chelsea from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala for £30 million in August 2013.

He has since made over 300 appearances for the club, won two Premier League titles, and he was voted the club's player of the year in 2015-16.

The Brazil international is no longer the star man at Stamford Bridge and, as a result, it is possible he could be seen as dispensable:

Under Frank Lampard in 2019-20, he has been overshadowed by the likes of Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic after long playing second fiddle to Eden Hazard.

Willian remains, however, a consistently reliable presence in the Chelsea front line.

He has played in 12 of Chelsea's 13 Premier League games this term, nine of them as a starter, as Lampard's young side have impressed.

Meanwhile, since making 25 English top-flight appearances in his debut campaign with the club, his fewest league appearances for a full season has been the 32 he made last term under Maurizio Sarri.

The fact Willian has netted two goals and provided three assists in the Premier League this season is proof he still has a role to play for Chelsea. 

Lampard is bringing through a new generation of players at the west London club, but players like Willian, Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante provide crucial experience that could yet earn the Brazilian a new deal. 

