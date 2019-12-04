WWE Stars from the Past and Present We Want to See on Stone Cold's New Podcast

1 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Once CM Punk joined WWE Backstage, it opened the floodgates for many possible avenues to return to WWE to be buzzed about. This makes him the most obvious pick for a future guest for Broken Skull Sessions.

He's done some interviews in the past five years, but with Austin at the helm, this could be structured in a different way. Instead of being bombarded with questions of whether he'll step back in the ring, this show focuses just as much on the past.

Punk is not the same man he was when he left WWE in 2014. He may still have many of the same thoughts about his career, but he clearly felt some level of peace to return to the fold with Backstage, so maybe his perception has changed, too.

They could talk about the attempts to set up a match between the two of them and why that failed to happen. The Voice of the Voiceless could elaborate on the parallels of their careers as rebels to the authority. They could even chat about walking away while they were still hot.

The possibilities are endless. If Punk doesn't want to do it, that's one thing, but if WWE doesn't even try to make this happen, it would be beyond foolish.